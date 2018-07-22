Audience bursts out laughing after GOP Senate candidate says Trump is ‘standing up’ to Russia

Republican Senate nominee Corey Stewart (Va.) was interrupted by audience laughter during a debate on Saturday after saying President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Surveillance warrant docs show that Nunes memo 'misrepresented and distorted these applications' Chicago detention facility under investigation following allegations of abuse of migrant children Ex-Trump aide: Surveillance warrants are 'complete ignorance' and 'insanity' MORE “stands up” to Russia.

Stewart, the controversial chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, was participating in a debate against incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineGraham would consider US-Russia military coordination in Syria Dem infighting erupts over Supreme Court pick Election Countdown: Latest on the 2018 Senate money race | Red-state Dems feeling the heat over Kavanaugh | Dem doubts about Warren | Ocasio-Cortez to visit Capitol Hill | Why Puerto Ricans in Florida could swing Senate race MORE (D-Va.).

He was attempting to attack Kaine’s responses to acts of Russian aggression during the Obama administration, such as when Russians shot down an aircraft over Ukraine, or invaded Crimea.

“We have a president who is standing up to the Russians,” Stewart said.

He was met by loud laughter from both the audience and his opponent.

Debate Audience Erupts in Laughter After Republican Corey Stewart Says Trump “is standing up to the Russians.”pic.twitter.com/vSuqxZtsiH — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) July 22, 2018

Trump faced fierce backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle last week following his joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

The president was criticized for failing to denounce Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

He later walked back his comments and said he “misspoke.”

“I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place,” Trump said Tuesday, reading from a prepared statement.

“Could be other people also. A lot of people out there,” he then added.

Trump has insisted that there has been “no president ever as tough as I have been on Russia.”

Supporters of the administration's policy toward Russia point out that Trump has armed forces in Ukraine; the administration approved an additional $200 million in defense funds for Ukraine this week to fight Russia-backed rebels there. U.S. forces have also clashed with Russian forces in Syria.

Stewart has been a vocal Trump supporter and previously worked as the co-chairman for his presidential campaign in Virginia.

Kaine was Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhite House protests extend into sixth day despite rain Clinton: US is 'losing friends and allies' under Trump Justice Dept releases surveillance applications for former Trump aide MORE’s running mate in the 2016 presidential race.

A poll from the end of June found that Kaine led Stewart by 18 points.

Stewart is known for his controversial views, including his defense of Confederate monuments.

The chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia resigned earlier this month over Stewart’s success in the primary race.