Trump Jr. to hold fundraiser for Manchin challenger

Donald Trump Jr.Donald (Don) John TrumpFox News bigger than ever two years after Roger Ailes Kimberly Guilfoyle leaving Fox News to campaign with Donald Trump Jr.: report George Will charges that Trump colluded with Putin MORE will host a fundraiser on Monday for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), who is challenging incumbent Sen. Joe ManchinJoseph (Joe) ManchinHistory argues for Democratic Senate gains Pollster: Kavanaugh will get Dem votes Overnight Health Care: Trump officials explore importing prescription drugs | Key ObamaCare, drug pricing regs under review | GOP looks to blunt attacks on rising premiums | Merck to lower some drug prices MORE (D-W.Va.), a top target for Republicans this cycle.
Former White House press secretary Sean SpicerSean Michael SpicerTrump hotel charging Sean Spicer ,000 as book party venue Megyn Kelly grills Sean Spicer over whether he stands by past White House claims Spicer: I believe Trump is a truthful person MORE and former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller will also be on hand for the New York City fundraiser, according to an invitation obtained by The Hill.
Trump Jr. joined Morrisey on the campaign trail at a stop in Charleston last month, and a source close to the president’s son says he’ll continue to be involved in the race down the stretch.
“This won’t be the last time that Don gets involved in the West Virginia race,” the source said. “Manchin is a top target of his.”
Manchin is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection this year in a state Trump won in 2016. Trump carried West Virginia by more than 40 points, making Manchin among the most vulnerable of the red-state Democrats up for reelection.
Still, Manchin holds a 7-point lead over Morrisey, according to the RealClearPolitics average.
Trump Jr. has also been actively campaigning for Republican Matt Rosendale, who is taking on Sen. Jon TesterJonathan (Jon) TesterHistory argues for Democratic Senate gains Overnight Defense: Trump inviting Putin to DC | Senate to vote Monday on VA pick | Graham open to US-Russia military coordination in Syria Senate to vote Monday on Trump's VA nominee MORE (D) in Montana.
Trump Jr. has stumped for Rosendale in the state and helped raise more than $130,000 for his campaign at a fundraiser last month.
Trump carried Montana by more than 20 points in 2016. The only survey of the race taken this month found Tester with a slim 3-point advantage.