Cory Booker raises nearly $1.1M, marking biggest quarterly haul

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who's believed to be considering a 2020 presidential run, raised nearly $1.1 million in the second fundraising quarter of 2018, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Booker, who’s not up for reelection this year, spent a little more than half a million dollars between April and June. He ended June with more than $3.5 million in the bank.

This is Booker's largest quarterly fundraising haul since the start of the 2018 cycle, and the first time he's raised more than $1 million in a single quarter.

“I heard from constituents today asking about corporate PAC contributions. I'm joining several of my colleagues & no longer accepting these contributions,” Booker tweeted back in February.

“Our campaign finance system is broken. I thank @StopBigMoney for their work—it’s time to pass campaign finance reform.”

Booker has been an outspoken critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani: Trump would agree to interview with Mueller if no questions on obstruction Haley: Russia 'never will be' friend of US Massachusetts passes NASTY Women Act repealing 173-year-old abortion ban MORE and his Cabinet members.

The senator, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, has used his sharp criticism of the president’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, as a way to stand out among a potentially crowded 2020 field.

Booker told CNN last month that he’ll make a decision about whether he’ll run for president in 2020 at the end of this year.

"I'm not going to play coy. I'm sure after the midterm elections, I'll give it a look," Booker told CNN in a June interview. "But to me, my momentum, my energy, my focus is 2018 and making sure I get re-elected in 2020."