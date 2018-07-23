Nigel Farage: Conservatives need 'more loophead socialists' like Ocasio-Cortez

British politician Nigel Farage, a longtime ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani: Trump would agree to interview with Mueller if no questions on obstruction Haley: Russia 'never will be' friend of US Massachusetts passes NASTY Women Act repealing 173-year-old abortion ban MORE, on Monday dismissed rising Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “loophead socialist” who will ultimately do more to help the GOP.

“We need more people like her,” Farage said at a gathering of conservative high schoolers at George Washington University. “The more loophead socialists, the crazier — the crazier people that they put up for the other party, the better it’s going to be for you guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Farage, one of the leaders of the Brexit movement, was asked by a student at the High School Leadership Summit presented by Turning Point USA about how to explain the “immorality” of “socialist” candidates such as Ocasio-Cortez, who won a surprise victory in a New York House primary late last month.

Farage said middle America “just isn’t going to buy into it.”

“Don’t worry: The stupider, the more extreme, the more crazy your opponents are, the better,” He said.

Farage called for politeness in the face of political adversity.

“However nasty, however beastly, however foul… they are when they attack you, please do your best not to sink to their level,” Farage said. “Do you know why? Because not only do we have better arguments than them, I think we’re now better people than them.”

Farage also said that conservatives need a “cooler” youth movement. He said that in the past, those movements were led by generally “dull” people.

“No more does the youth conservative movement need to be full of geeks, need to be full of social misfits. It’s about time the conservative movement was full of normal, fun-loving people who care about their country,” Farage said.

“Let’s make it fashionable, let’s make it fun, let’s make it good and right to be patriotic and believe in our countries.”

He encouraged the audience to be “happy warriors.”

Farage also praised President Trump’s performance and predicted ongoing victories for the Make America Great Again movement.

“If the president comes through the midterms well, then he won’t just win in 2020, he’ll win by a Reagan-style landslide,” Farage said.