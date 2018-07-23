Trump to hold campaign rally in Tampa on July 31

President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani: Trump would agree to interview with Mueller if no questions on obstruction Haley: Russia 'never will be' friend of US Massachusetts passes NASTY Women Act repealing 173-year-old abortion ban MORE will travel to Tampa, Fla., next week to hold a rally ahead of November's midterm elections, his campaign announced Monday.

The president will hold a rally the night of July 31 at the state fairgrounds. He is expected to discuss the economy, his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and a number of Florida elections being held later this year.

Trump is likely to urge supporters to vote for Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), who is running for governor. The state primaries will be held Aug. 28, where DeSantis will face a crowded GOP field.

The president is also expected to drum up support for Gov. Rick Scott (R) while in Tampa. Scott, who is in his final term as governor, is running in November to unseat Sen.(D-Fla.).

Scott's campaign raised $10.7 million in the second fundraising quarter, more than any other Senate candidate during a three-month period this cycle.

The president will also seek to rally support for Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) re-election bid. Gaetz has become a prominent conservative in recent months as a staunch Trump ally and frequent critic of special counsel Robert Mueller.

The trip to Florida will mark Trump's latest venture onto the campaign trail in support of Republican candidates in potential swing states. He has made stops in recent weeks in Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Minnesota and Tennessee.