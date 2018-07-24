Dem strategist slams former FBI director Comey for 'socialist left' comments

Democratic strategist Doug Schoen slammed James Comey James Brien ComeyTrump mulls move against intel critics Hillicon Valley: Trump considers revoking Obama-era officials' security clearances | Record lobbying quarter for Facebook, Amazon | Why Hollywood wants Google hauled before Congress | New worries about supply chain cyber threats Ex-CIA chief on possible removal of security clearance: 'Won’t have any effect on what I say' MORE on Monday after the former FBI director recently warned the Democratic Party not to move too far to the left.

Schoen's comments, made during an appearance on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show, come a day after Comey, a former Republican, advised Democrats on Twitter not to "lose your minds and rush to the socialist left."

"This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership," Comey wrote to his more than 1 million followers.