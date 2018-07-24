SPONSORED:

 

Dem strategist slams former FBI director Comey for 'socialist left' comments

By Joe Concha - 07/24/18 11:25 AM EDT
Democratic strategist Doug Schoen slammed James ComeyJames Brien ComeyTrump mulls move against intel critics Hillicon Valley: Trump considers revoking Obama-era officials' security clearances | Record lobbying quarter for Facebook, Amazon | Why Hollywood wants Google hauled before Congress | New worries about supply chain cyber threats Ex-CIA chief on possible removal of security clearance: 'Won’t have any effect on what I say' MORE on Monday after the former FBI director recently warned the Democratic Party not to move too far to the left.

Schoen's comments, made during an appearance on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show, come a day after Comey, a former Republican, advised Democrats on Twitter not to "lose your minds and rush to the socialist left." 

"This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership," Comey wrote to his more than 1 million followers. 

 
"I would say to Jim Comey, 'You screwed up the last election in a multiplicity of ways. Why don't you just keep your opinions to yourself?' " Schoen told Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle." "We Democrats have enough problems with you interposing yourself."
 
"As for the Democratic Party, my goodness. It has moved so far to the left," Schoen, a Fox News contributor, continued.
 
"As as a free-market capitalist myself who believes in a mixed economy and a strong national defense, I have nothing in common with Ocasio-Cortez and the democratic socialists, nor do the mass of moderate voters that decide midterm and indeed most elections." 
 
"I am just sick to my stomach, sick at heart that my party has left me in ways that I find difficult to understand," he concluded. 
 
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, stunned the Democratic political establishment last month after easily beating 10-term incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley (D) in New York's 14th District while running on progressive proposals including free college tuition and "Medicare for all." 
