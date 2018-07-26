Avenatti added to Iowa event featuring 2020 candidates

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Stormy Daniels in her legal fight against President Trump Donald John TrumpMeadows threatens to force a vote on Rosenstein impeachment Republican feels ‘victimized’ by Twitter ‘shadow banning’ GOP senators surprised to attend Trump’s tariffs announcement MORE and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was added Thursday to the list of scheduled speakers at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding, a favorite spot for potential presidential contenders.

Avenatti was added Thursday morning to the event's website, which describes him as a "high profile American attorney" alongside declared 2020 challengers such as Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDems get set for 2020 starting gun Hoping to catch fire, House Dems eye White House Dem rep: Dysfunctional Congress has elevated the Supreme Court MORE (D-M.D.) and Andrew Yang, as well as potential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanDem lawmaker calls for legalized marijuana in all 50 states Hoping to catch fire, House Dems eye White House Ocasio-Cortez draws ire from Democrats: ‘Meteors fizz out’ MORE (D-Ohio).

The group did not issue a statement coinciding with Avenatti's addition to the roster, but retweeted a message from the attorney declaring that he was "extremely honored" to be added to the list of speakers.

I look forward to speaking at the Iowa State Democratic Wing Ding next month. Extremely honored to be included as one of the speakers. It promises to be a great event as always! #Basta #FightClub — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 26, 2018

A request for comment to the event's organizers from The Hill was not immediately answered. Avenatti has previously suggested that he is considering a run for president in 2020 to oppose Trump, whom he has stated will be brought down by the multiple investigations surrounding his campaign and former associates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter earlier this month. “We can't relive 2016.I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed.”

Avenatti has also suggested that only a "street fighter" such as himself would have a shot against Trump in 2020, as the president's aggressive campaign style shocked many in 2016 and was credited by some for his eventual victories in the GOP primary and the general election.

“Be clear — only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the ‘King,’” Avenatti wrote. “Otherwise, this country and its principles will be in pieces and non-recognizable.”

The 2015 Iowa Wing Ding was attended by all three major Democratic candidates of that presidential cycle: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonEx-NFL player accuses Trump of attacking 'black culture' Pompeo spars with senators at testy hearing Budowsky: In 2018, women say no to Trump MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMaxine Waters: 'The Democratic party is not a socialist party' Calls for open borders wind up closing doors for Democrats Axios: Biden is the Democrat that Trump fears most MORE (I-Vt.), and former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley.