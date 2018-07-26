Trump campaign donates to nearly 100 House Republicans

President Trump Donald John TrumpMeadows threatens to force a vote on Rosenstein impeachment Republican feels ‘victimized’ by Twitter ‘shadow banning’ GOP senators surprised to attend Trump’s tariffs announcement MORE’s campaign announced on Thursday that it will donate to nearly 100 House Republicans up for reelection nearly three months out from the November midterm elections.

Trump’s reelection campaign said that it maxed out to each of those candidates’ committees in its first round of contributions. The release didn’t specify which Republicans would receive donations from the campaign.

“We donated these funds from our campaign directly to theirs as a boost to these Members of Congress so we can maintain the momentum of the Trump agenda, including record job creation and economic growth,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“This is just one step in our plans to commit our resources and strategic support to these campaigns in the mid-terms.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) also announced on Thursday that it will transfer $8 million split evenly between the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

The RNC has already said it plans to spend $250 million to protect its GOP majorities. And the national party expanded its field program to a record 500 staffers on the ground last month.

Republicans are looking to protect 23 House seats as Democrats fiercely to compete to take back the House. In the Senate, Republicans are also trying to hang onto their slim 51-seat majority.

The donations from Trump’s campaign will give GOP incumbents a boost as many continue to be outraised by their Democratic rivals this cycle.

In the most recent fundraising quarter that covers money raised between April and June, more than 50 House Democratic candidates outpaced GOP incumbents.

But it’s likely that Democratic candidates will also seize on those donations as a way to further tie Republicans to Trump in districts where the president remains unpopular.