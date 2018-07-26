Dem candidate raises $110K in week after Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders visit

The campaign of Brent Welder, a Democrat running for a House seat in Kansas, has raised about $110,000 in the week since a rally with progressive icons Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMaxine Waters: 'The Democratic party is not a socialist party' Calls for open borders wind up closing doors for Democrats Axios: Biden is the Democrat that Trump fears most MORE (I-Vt.).

The campaign announced on Thursday announced the haul, which represents an eight-fold boost in fundraising for Welder, who is running to oust incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderHouse panel pushes back against Trump asylum rule on domestic, gang violence Lawmakers, media team up for charity tennis event Key primaries in August will help shape midterms MORE (R-Kan.).

The campaign also said it is now registering as many as 50 new volunteers per day.

Welder held a rally last Friday with Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, who rose to national prominence last month after beating Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyPollster: Anti-establishment phenomenon 'is here to stay' GOP pollster: Voters more 'excited' about Ocasio-Cortez's age and gender than 'socialist' label Poll: Cuomo expands lead over Nixon in New York Dem primary MORE (N.Y.) in the primary.

Welder, a former organizer for both Sanders and former President Obama's campaigns, is one of the few candidates that Ocasio-Cortez has stumped for since becoming a national political figure.

"This national campaign isn't just about showing that progressive values can win in other parts of the country -- but that an unapologetically progressive platform that combats the influence of corporate money in our political system is the key to winning in these swing districts," Ocasio-Cortez said in a press release before last week's rally.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez also campaigned for House candidates James Thompson in Kansas and Cori Bush in Missouri.

Welder, who faces a crowded Democratic primary Aug. 7, was already the leading in second quarter fundraising.

A February poll conducted on behalf of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee showed Welder leading Yoder by 7 points in a potential general election matchup.

Ocasio-Cortez is set to attend a rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D) this Saturday.