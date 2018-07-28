Trump reelection campaign denies reports 'Keep America Great' flags are being made in China

President Trump Donald John TrumpHHS official who spread Pizzagate conspiracy theory out at agency Washington Posts asks for help identifying Trump's golf partners Prankster puts Putin portrait in Colorado Capitol where Trump's portrait would be MORE’s campaign fired back on Saturday at recent reports that his 2020 reelection campaign was producing its flags in China, denying reports and viral images that suggest the contrary.

Reuters reported earlier this week that a factory in eastern China was producing thousands of “Keep America Great!” banners for Trump’s anticipated 2020 reelection bid.

Manager Yao Yuanyuan told Reuters that she was worried Trump’s own tariffs would hurt production numbers, but said she did not know if the banners' buyers were officially affiliated with the Trump campaign or the GOP.

Yao said her factory has been making Trump banners since the president was a candidate.

But Trump's reelection campaign's chief operating officer, Michael Glassner, said campaign merchandise is "100% made in the USA."

"We have made it clear all along that all of our merchandise is 100% made in the USA," Glassner said in a statement to CNN. "Any vendor who claims to have a relationship with us otherwise is lying or violating our protected trademark rights."

"This applies to all of the recent fake news about Made in China products for the 2020 campaign," he added.

A similar report earlier this month found that another factory in China’s Zhejiang province is reportedly producing small blue and white flags for the reelection campaign.

The reports of the factories appear to contradict Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” agenda amid an escalating trade war with China.

Trump in an interview last week said he’s “ready to go” with $500 billion in tariffs on China after already slapping the country with a series of steep tariffs.

The White House reportedly used Chinese-made silverware while serving refreshments at its annual Made in America Product Showcase last week, an event meant to show off American-made products.