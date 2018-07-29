Gary Johnson eyeing Senate bid

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson Gary Earl JohnsonPoll: Older Arizona voters favor Trump Without ranked voting, Pennsylvania's slim margins hide voters' preferences If weed is no longer a crime, why are people still behind bars? MORE is considering mounting a bid for the Senate in New Mexico, a consultant for the former governor told The Associated Press.

Consultant Ron Nielson said that Johnson is "strongly considering" a run for the Senate on the Libertarian ticket, if party's current candidate Aubrey Dunn drops out of the race.

"He is weighing it over right now," he said. "He doesn't want to get into a race he can't win."

Dunn's son, Blair Dunn, told the AP that his father was planning to exit the Senate race in New Mexico, and that more details on the decision would come on Monday.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) is seeking reelection for another six-year term. He is facing a challenge from Republican Mick Rich.

Heinrich is widely expected to hold onto his seat. Hillary Clinton beat President Trump by an 8-point margin in 2016, and the Cook Political Report currently ranks the Senate race as a solid Democratic win.

But a challenge from Johnson could make the race more competitive. He served as New Mexico governor from 1995 until 2003. In 2016, he captured just over 9 percent of the vote in the state.