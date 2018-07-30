Massachusetts AG endorses progressive challenger to Dem lawmaker

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Monday endorsed progressive congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley.

Pressley, the first woman of color elected to the Boston City Council, is taking on Rep. Michael Capuano Michael (Mike) Everett CapuanoThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump navigates challenges from all sides Capuano seeks to avoid Crowley’s fate Ocasio-Cortez draws ire from Democrats: ‘Meteors fizz out’ MORE (D), who has held the seat for almost 20 years.

“Today, I’m endorsing Ayanna Pressley to be the next Congresswoman representing my district, the historic 7th District of Massachusetts,” Healey tweeted. “For me, this isn’t political, it’s personal.”

“Long before I ever thought of running for office, Ayanna Pressley and I worked together on issues that strike at the core of who we are as a city and a state and reflect the progress we still need to make,” Healey wrote in a second tweet.

Pressley is calling for comprehensive gun control, "Medicare for all" and debt-free tuition. She has also expressed support for the movement to abolish ICE.

The race has similarities to last month's New York congressional primary, in which first-time candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unseated longtime Democratic Rep. Joseph Crowley.

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who received help from Pressley’s field organizer, has already endorsed Pressley.

A recent poll showed Pressley within single digits of Capuano, though 33 percent of voters said they were still undecided.

The primary is scheduled for Sept. 4.