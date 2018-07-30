Democratic Indiana congressional candidate won't support Pelosi

Democrat Liz Watson, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Trey Hollingsworth Joseph (Trey) Albert HollingsworthOvernight Energy: Proposed rule would roll back endangered species protections | House passes Interior, EPA spending | House votes to disavow carbon tax House votes to disavow carbon tax Midterms will show voters are tired of taking back seat to Wall Street MORE (R-Ind.), said on Sunday that she won't back House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDems court conservative firebrand in Medicare drug fight Aliens need legalization, not protection from being called ‘illegal’ Buckle your seatbelts for 100 days of political drama before midterms MORE (D-Calif.) if she's elected in November.

Watson told CBS 4 in Indianapolis that she would not cast her vote for the long-time Democratic leader "because we need new leadership in Washington."

"I won't vote for Nancy Pelosi because we need new leadership in Washington," Watson said. "I've been out across the district listening to folks and they know that Washington is broken; they know that it is a system that needs to change."

Watson is the latest Democratic congressional hopeful to distance herself from Pelosi, whose leadership has become a key target for Republicans in the midterm elections.

So far, more than two dozen Democrats running for the House have said they do not plan to back the California Democrat.

Watson is challenging Hollingsworth, who first entered Congress last year, to represent Indiana's 9th District. President Trump Donald John TrumpYemeni-American man kills himself after family blocked from entering US by Trump admin Dershowitz on MSNBC panel: 'Don't you dare accuse me' of defending Trump Bannon slams Kochs: 'What they have to do is shut up and get with the program' MORE won the district in 2016 by nearly 27 points.

But Democrats are targeting the race, going after Hollingsworth as a detached politician who only moved to the district from Tennessee in 2015 to pick up the House seat.

Watson went after the freshman representative over that move on Sunday.

"Trey Hollingsworth is not a Hoosier. He's from Tennessee," she said. "He moved here because he thought this was a convenient seat in Congress to buy."