Koch network won't back GOP Senate candidate in North Dakota

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The political groups affiliated with billionaire conservative businessman Charles Koch will not support Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerThe Hill's 12:30 Report Heitkamp: 'Farmers don’t want a check, they want a market' Senate Dems build huge cash edge in battlegrounds MORE’s (R-N.D.) bid against Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampCharles Koch vows to hold Republicans accountable Heitkamp: 'Farmers don’t want a check, they want a market' Donnelly becomes second Dem to agree to meet with Kavanaugh MORE (D-N.D.), citing Cramer’s record on spending.

“He’s inconsistent across the board on these issues and that makes it hard to support him,” said Tim Phillips, the president of Americans For Prosperity.

“He’s not leading on the issues where this country needs leadership right now, issues like spending … or trade," Phillips added. "We can’t support him at this time and we’ve met with his team, explained this and lobbied them on this.”

Heitkamp is a top target for Republicans in November. She’s one of 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection in states President Trump Donald John TrumpYemeni-American man kills himself after family blocked from entering US by Trump admin Dershowitz on MSNBC panel: 'Don't you dare accuse me' of defending Trump Bannon slams Kochs: 'What they have to do is shut up and get with the program' MORE carried in 2016.

The Koch network will spend about $400 million this cycle to elect Republican candidates and promote conservative causes. The network historically supports Republican candidates, but at a donor summit here in Colorado Springs, senior officials have expressed deep frustration with GOP lawmakers on issues like spending and trade.

Koch officials are furious with Republicans, like Cramer, who voted for the $1.3 trillion spending bill that passed in March.

They’re vowing to hold Republicans accountable for their votes.

“We’re raising the bar,” said Americans for Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel, who added that Republicans should not expect the network to automatically support them going forward.