Clinton maxes out to 19 Democratic House candidates

Hillary Clinton has waded further into the 2018 midterm elections, donating $5,000 to 19 different Democratic House candidates.

Clinton made the maximum contribution to each candidate through her political organization, Onward Together. She also chipped in $5,000 to four different secretary of state candidates up for election in November, according to campaign finance filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

CNN first reported that of the 19 House candidates to receive support from Clinton, 11 are running to unseat incumbent Republicans in districts she won in the 2016 presidential election.

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Clinton, told CNN that the former presidential candidate and secretary of State is trying to work in concert with the Democratic Party, adding that there “has never been a more important midterm election.”





Among the candidates Clinton is supporting is Mike Levin, who is hoping to topple Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) in November, as well as Harley Rouda, who is running against Rep. Dana Rohrbacher (R-Calif.).

Clinton has yet to make an appearance on the campaign trail ahead of November's midterms, though she has remained politically active since losing to President Trump in the 2016 election.

Clinton has given multiple speeches and been critical via Twitter of the president's rhetoric and his administration's policies.

Trump has also ensured Clinton remains relevant, as he occasionally questions why she is not under investigation for her use of a private email server while secretary of State during diatribes against the special counsel's Russia investigation.

A faction of conservative lawmakers has pressed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a second special counsel to investigate Clinton. He has thus far declined to do so.