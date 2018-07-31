Steyer plans $110M campaign to shape Dem agenda: report

Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer is committed to spending to $110 million in 2018, focusing on his political groups, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Stayer has funneled millions into his organizations, NextGen America and Need to Impeach. Politico noted that he has already doubled his commitment to Need to Impeach from $20 million to $40 million, and could give more.

He is also providing funding for clean energy ballot initiatives in Nevada and Arizona, and has given more than $5 million for his political action committee, For Our Future PAC.

Steyer has already poured millions of dollars into Democratic efforts ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, including separate $3.5 million investments to target young voters in California and Florida through NextGen America.

Politico reported that Steyer has almost 1,000 staffers working at his two political organizations, in addition to about 2,000 volunteers.

Steyer has also emerged as a major figure in the push to impeach President Trump, using his group, Need to Impeach, to promote the movement.

Those familiar with polling commissioned by Steyer and his groups told Politico that only a third of Democrats surveyed wanted Democratic candidates to avoid discussing impeachment.

“Our list is bigger than the [National Rifle Association's] NRA’s — and we’re going to make sure that it votes that way in 2018,” lead strategist for Need to Impeach Kevin Mack told Politico of the group's email list, which has more than 5.5 million subscribers.

Democratic leaders have remained wary of impeachment efforts, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDem pollster: Party shouldn't focus on 'promises of free everything' Michigan Dem mulls leadership bid in House Democratic Indiana congressional candidate won't support Pelosi MORE (D-Calif.) warning that it could be a distraction ahead of the 2018 midterms.

“In the Congress, we want to stay focused on honoring our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution and our country,” she said this month. “That’s our fight.”

Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against Trump on the House floor, but those efforts have not advanced.