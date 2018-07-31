Trump touts DeSantis in Florida

President Trump Donald John TrumpClinton maxes out to 19 Democratic House candidates Tucker Carlson slams immigrant lawyer as 'citizen of country controlled by conquistadors' Trump highlights praise from judge on reuniting families his administration divided MORE stumped for Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFlorida GOP candidate teaches child to ‘build the wall’ with blocks in new ad Should Dems play up Russia in midterms? GOP governor hopeful fundraising off feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez MORE (R-Fla.) in a fiery campaign-style rally on Tuesday night, doubling down on his support for the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

"I'd like to introduce a true leader, a proud veteran, my great friend, a tough, brilliant cookie – true, he's tough, he's smart and he loves Florida and he loves our country and he's going to be your next governor – Ron DeSantis," Trump said before ushering the congressman to the microphone.

DeSantis is running against Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the state's Aug. 28 GOP gubernatorial primary. Trump first offered DeSantis his endorsement in December, giving the three-term congressman and vocal Trump backer an early boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeSantis touted the president's agenda on Tuesday, hailing him for appointing "strong constitutionalists" to federal courts, pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and "standing against socialist dictatorships in Latin America, like Cuba and Venezuela and Nicaragua."

"Florida is going in the right direction and we need to continue our success and build upon it," DeSantis said.

Trump took the stage once again to urge voters to turn out for DeSantis in the primary.

"Everybody needs to support Ron DeSantis in our Aug. 28 primary and in the November general election," Trump said.

"Don't forget, you have somebody – one of the [groups] – is going to be running on open borders, anti-ICE, anti-law enforcement," Trump added.

A poll released last week by the strategy firm Mason-Dixon gave DeSantis a 12-point lead over Putnam.