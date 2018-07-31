Sanders to stump for progressive El-Sayed ahead of Michigan gubernatorial primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHillicon Valley: Manafort trial is Mueller's first courtroom test | Dem eyes options for tech crackdown | Activist publishes 11K Wikileaks Twitter messages | Trump, officials huddle on election security | How the 'Abolish ICE' hashtag caught fire Overnight Health Care: Trump officials approve proposals to shore up ObamaCare | Study says 'Medicare for All' would cost .6T over 10 years | Dems court conservative Republican in drug pricing fight The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (I-Vt.) is hitting the campaign trail for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed on Sunday.

The progressive firebrand and former 2016 presidential contender will deliver two speeches in Detroit and Ypsilanti in an effort to boost El-Sayed just two days before Michigan's primaries.

Sanders's planned appearance at the rallies comes days after another high-profile progressive, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, stumped for El-Sayed in Grand Rapids, Flint, Detroit and Ypsilanti.

Ocasio-Cortez, a first-time candidate and former organizer for Sanders's 2016 campaign, stunned many in the political world last month with her near-landslide defeat of Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyHow Twitter vaulted 'Abolish ICE' into the mainstream New York chapter of Democratic Socialists of America endorses Cynthia Nixon Dem candidate raises 0K in week after Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders visit MORE (D-N.Y.) in a New York Democratic House primary.

El-Sayed is hoping to pull off an upset of his own on Tuesday. In most recent polls, the former Detroit Health Department director has placed in third, behind the other two Democratic candidates for governor, former state Sen. Gretchen Whitmer and businessman Shri Thanedar.

El-Sayed has positioned himself to the left of the Democratic mainstream, vowing to set up a state-wide, single-payer health care system and put in place a $15-per-hour minimum wage – proposals that closely mirror those of Sanders.