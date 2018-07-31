Trump has no plans to endorse in Tennessee GOP governor's race: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpClinton maxes out to 19 Democratic House candidates Tucker Carlson slams immigrant lawyer as 'citizen of country controlled by conquistadors' Trump highlights praise from judge on reuniting families his administration divided MORE has yet to make an endorsement in Thursday's Tennessee gubernatorial primary – and reportedly has no plans to do so.

Rep. Diane Black Diane Lynn BlackBrady at White House meeting: House to vote on more tax cuts in September GOP lawmaker introduces legislation labelling first-time illegal border crossing as a felony Scalise throws support behind Black, Blackburn ahead of Tennessee primary MORE (R-Tenn.) has often touted her alignment with Trump in her bid to replace Gov. Bill Haslam (R). But Trump has no plans to dole out an endorsement for Black or any other Republican in the race, Politico reported.

The lack of a direct endorsement from the president runs counter to his tendency to hand out blessings to GOP candidates across the country on Twitter.

On Tuesday alone, Trump tweeted out an endorsement of Sen. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoOvernight Defense: Pompeo spars with senators at hearing | Trump, Putin meeting won't happen until next year | Pentagon was caught off guard by White House on Syria Live coverage: Pompeo faces grilling on Russia, North Korea GOP scrambles to reform Endangered Species Act before midterms MORE (R-Wyo.), reaffirmed his support Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFlorida GOP candidate teaches child to ‘build the wall’ with blocks in new ad Should Dems play up Russia in midterms? GOP governor hopeful fundraising off feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez MORE's (R) bid for Florida governor and tweeted his second endorsement of Rep. David Kustoff David Frank KustoffTrump effect splits Senate and House GOP candidates House votes to enhance penalties for threats against religious institutions Jewish congressional Democrats not invited to Trump White House Hanukkah party MORE, another Tennessee Republican who is seeking a second term in the House.

For many Republican candidates in 2018, Trump's endorsement is seen as absolutely essential because of its apparent power to boost other primary candidates to victory.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp came in behind Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the primary for the GOP gubernatorial nomination last month. But after snagging Trump's endorsement, Kemp vanquished Cagle by nearly 40 points in a runoff election last week. Cagle, however, faced other difficulties in the weeks before the runoff.

In the GOP race for Florida governor, DeSantis has held a solid lead over Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, who has long been floated as a successor to the state's current Gov. Rick Scott.

Black has for months been seen as the frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in her state, and has, in fact, won the endorsement of Vice President Pence.

But a recent poll showed businessman Bill Lee as the new frontrunner, the Tennessean reported Sunday, fueling speculation that the race may be tighter than previously thought.