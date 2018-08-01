Biden tops Trump by 7 points in hypothetical 2020 matchup: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's Morning Report — Trump stirs GOP midterm angst with talk of shutdown Obama, Biden spotted grabbing lunch together at DC bakery MORE tops President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Ohio to campaign in special House election CNN's Acosta: I'm worried Trump's rhetoric toward media 'will result in somebody getting hurt' Trump shares son's tweet backing supporters chanting 'CNN sucks' MORE by 7 points in a hypothetical 2020 matchup, according to a new Politico–Morning Consult poll.

Forty-four percent of registered voters told pollsters they would support Biden in the next presidential election, compared to 37 percent of voters who said they would vote to reelect Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll also found that a generic candidate would do better against Trump than Biden among registered Democrats: 89 percent said they would vote for a generic candidate from their own party, compared to 80 percent who said they would vote for Biden.

Seventy-eight percent of Republicans said they would vote Trump back into office.

Biden ran for president in 1998 and 2008, but dropped out quickly both times. The former Delaware senator has been floated as a 2020 contender, and a poll in June found that he would attract the highest support among Democratic voters of any candidate in the survey.

Trump told CBS News's Jeff Glor in a July interview that Biden would be his "dream" opponent.

"I dream about Biden. That's a dream," Trump said. "Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than 1 percent, and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I'd love to have it be Biden."

Trump and Biden have sparred several times in the last few years. Biden said he would have "beat the hell out of" Trump in high school over his degrading comments about women.

Biden has said he is not ruling out another run and will decide by the end of the year.

The Politico–Morning Consult poll also found that 57 percent of voters approve of Trump's plan to send $12 billion in aid to American farmers affected by his trade policies. Seventy-nine percent of Republicans said they support the aid, compared to 48 percent of Democrats.

Pollsters surveyed 1,993 registered voters from July 26 to July 30. The survey's margin of error is 2 percentage points.