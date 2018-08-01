Obama releases 'first wave' of 2018 endorsements, avoids major races

Former President Obama announced a slew of campaign endorsements on Wednesday, endorsing dozens of Democrats nationwide while keeping his distance from several high-profile battles.

The former president endorsed a list of 81 Democratic candidates running at nearly every level of government, including notable endorsements for California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Ohio's Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayOvernight Health Care: House votes to repeal medical device tax | Fierce ObamaCare critic joins administration | GOP senators target DC individual mandate Trump pick to head watchdog agency is who consumers need Liberals view Kavanaugh as existential threat to consumer bureau MORE and Georgia's Stacey Abrams (D), who are all running for governor in their respective states.

The list only includes one endorsement for a Democratic Senate nominee, Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenOvernight Health Care: Deadline to reunite migrant children nears | Hundreds of children remain separated | Trump officials won't give up on Medicaid work rules | Modest premium hikes complicate Dem midterm message House Dems pressure GOP on pre-existing conditions protections Election Countdown: Ohio special election fight heats up | Takeaways from Georgia primaries | Key primaries ahead in August | Blankenship files for third-party bid in West Virginia | More Dem candidates say they won't back Pelosi MORE (Nev.), who is running to replace Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerOvernight Health Care: Deadline to reunite migrant children nears | Hundreds of children remain separated | Trump officials won't give up on Medicaid work rules | Modest premium hikes complicate Dem midterm message House Dems pressure GOP on pre-existing conditions protections Election Countdown: Ohio special election fight heats up | Takeaways from Georgia primaries | Key primaries ahead in August | Blankenship files for third-party bid in West Virginia | More Dem candidates say they won't back Pelosi MORE (R-Nev.). No incumbents were included on the list, which and Obama spokesman said was mainly meant to boost challengers and newer candidates.

Notable candidates not on the list include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), who gained a shocking primary victory over longtime Rep. Joseph Crowley (D) in New York and is favored to win the general election in November.

Also not on the list is Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeCruz counters O'Rourke's call for six debates with proposal for five O'Rourke: It's 'clear' Trump won't meet family reunification deadline Conservative writer: Impeachment talk will scare Republicans MORE (D-Texas), who is running within 2 points of incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzRepublicans happy to let Treasury pursue 0 billion tax cut Senators restart talks to fix family separations Trump weighs big tax cut for rich: report MORE (R) in a recent poll of November's Senate race. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who faces a primary challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, was also not on the list.

Obama said in a statement that the chosen Democratic candidates would be called upon to restore America's standing around the world.

“I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates — leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent,” said the former president.

"I’m confident that, together, they’ll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity that’s broadly shared, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law."

Democrats need to pick up 23 House seats and two Senate seats in November to retake both chambers of Congress. A recent poll showed Democrats with a 7-point edge over Republicans in a generic House ballot.