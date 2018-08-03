Trump endorses Tennessee gubernatorial candidate after primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpEric Trump: Entire family has received 'white powder' in the mail Manafort bookkeeper: He approved ‘every penny’ on personal bills Outsider businessman wins Tennessee GOP governor's primary MORE on Friday endorsed Nashville businessman Bill Lee (R) in the Tennessee governor’s race after Lee won the Republican nomination Thursday night.

“He ran a great campaign and now will finish off the job in November,” Trump tweeted of Lee. “Bill has my total and enthusiastic Endorsement!”

Lee, an outsider and first-time candidate, defeated former state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd (R) and Rep. Diane Black Diane Lynn BlackOutsider businessman wins Tennessee GOP governor's primary Governor's race grabs spotlight in Tennessee primaries Election Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms MORE (R) in the primary. He will face Democrat and former Nashville mayor Karl Dean in November.

Vice President Pence had endorsed Black in the primary, but Trump had remained out of the governor’s race. Politico reported that he considered weighing in and possibly endorsing Black, but decided against it.

Trump has previously praised Black, who was chairwoman of the House Budget Committee, for helping pass the GOP tax law.

Politico reported that Black had attempted to tie herself to Trump in campaign ads despite not receiving a formal endorsement.