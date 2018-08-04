Kids to try hacking US election systems in new DNC contest

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is hosting a competition next week to see if children and teenagers can defend U.S. election systems.

The DNC is partnering with Def Con, a hacking conference in Las Vegas, to host a contest for kids, ages 8 to 16, to see if they can penetrate replicas of the websites used by secretaries of states of publish election results, Wired reported this week.

Cybersecurity expert Brian Markus will design fake websites for 13 different states that are often battleground states during presidential elections.

The young hackers could win $2,500 — $500 from the DNC — if they come up with the best defensive strategy to share with the secretaries of states ahead of November’s midterm elections.

DNC chief technology officer, Raffi Krikorian, told the outlet that he was inspired to come up with the youth initiative after adults were able to hack into flawed voting machines last year.

“We wanted to figure out how we could use this to our advantage,” Krikorian told Wired. “Let’s get those lessons back to secretaries of state.”

Jake Braun, a former official in the Obama administration’s Department of Homeland Security, is helping to organize the event.

Braun told the outlet that getting kids involved will emphasize the importance of bolstering election security.

“The hackers would laugh us off the stage if we asked them to do this,” he said.

The report of the competition came days after the White House had five of its top security officials appear during a a White House press briefing to discuss their efforts to protect the midterms.

“The president has specifically directed us to make the matter of election meddling and securing our election process a top priority, and we have done that," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats Daniel (Dan) Ray CoatsThe Hill's Morning Report: Trump tries to rescue Ohio House seat as GOP midterm fears grow Overnight Defense: Officials make show of force on election security | Dems want probe into Air Force One tours | Pentagon believes Korean War remains 'consistent' with Americans Hillicon Valley: Trump officials deliver show of force on election security | Apple hits trillion | How fake Facebook groups manipulated real activists | Senate group seeks new Russia sanctions MORE said Thursday in the briefing room.

President Trump Donald John TrumpUN report: North Korea has not stopped nuclear, missile programs NYT columnist Bret Stephens warns of attacks on media: 'Blood on the president’s hands' Top Koch official fires back at critics: We are not an 'appendage' of the GOP MORE’s directive came on the heels of his widely criticized press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. The two met in Helsinki just days after the Justice Department indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for allegedly hacking the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump drew sharp bipartisan criticism for appearing to side with Putin during the meeting, refusing to condemn the Russian president and his government for interfering in the 2016 elections.