Trump on 'elite': I became president and it's driving them crazy

President Trump Donald John TrumpUN report: North Korea has not stopped nuclear, missile programs NYT columnist Bret Stephens warns of attacks on media: 'Blood on the president’s hands' Top Koch official fires back at critics: We are not an 'appendage' of the GOP MORE on Saturday renewed his jab at the "elite," saying that his election to the presidency was "driving them crazy."

"You are the elite. You're smarter than they are … you've got everything going … the elite? They're more elite than me?" Trump said while addressing a campaign rally crowd in Ohio, where he is seeking to help Republican Troy Balderson ahead of a special election for the House on Tuesday.

"I have better everything than they have," Trump said to roars from the crowd.

"I became president and they didn't," he said to more cheers and applause, for which he paused.

"And it's driving them crazy," he said to louder applause.

It's not the first time Trump has brought up the "elite" as an opponent.

Trump had previously derided the elite class at campaign rallies in Minnesota and North Dakota, calling the group "stone cold losers" at a June rally in Fargo, North Dakota.

"I'm smarter than they are. I became president and they didn't. And I'm representing the best people on earth, the deplorables," Trump said at another June rally in Duluth, Minnesota, referencing the term former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump voter fraud commission member says its claims were 'false' CNN asks Trump supporters outside rally to explain 'QAnon' theory Exclusive: Bannon blasts 'con artist' Kochs, 'lame duck' Ryan, 'diminished' Kelly MORE used to describe then-candidate Trump's base during the 2016 campaign.

Trump, speaking at his third campaign rally of the week, visited Ohio to boost Balderson in his bid to represent the state's 12th District.

Balderson is in a dead heat with Democrat Danny O’Connor in a district that Trump won by 11 points in 2016.