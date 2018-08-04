Trump gives boost to GOP House candidate in Ohio

President Trump Donald John TrumpUN report: North Korea has not stopped nuclear, missile programs NYT columnist Bret Stephens warns of attacks on media: 'Blood on the president’s hands' Top Koch official fires back at critics: We are not an 'appendage' of the GOP MORE on Saturday gave a shot in the arm to Republican House candidate Troy Balderson days before a special election for Ohio's 12th congressional district.

The GOP candidate joined Trump on stage, where both took shots at Democrat Danny O'Connor, who they cast as an empty suit for House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiSteyer presses Dems on impeachment before receptive Netroots audience Trump to visit Ohio in waning days of nail-biter House election Pollster: People don't understand what impeachment means MORE (D-Calif.).

"Worst of all, Dishonest Danny O'Connor will vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker," Balderson said to boos from the crowd.

Balderson and O'Connor are battling for a seat that has been held by Republicans since 1980 and which Trump won by 11 points in 2016.

But Democrats believe they could eke out a win in Tuesday's special election — one which, they hope, could be a signal of a coming blue wave in November's midterm elections.

Recent polling from Monmouth University shows Balderson and O'Connor in a dead heat, with Balderson receiving 44 percent support to O'Connor's 43 percent. Eleven percent remain undecided, according to the Wednesday poll.

Trump's trip to Ohio is intended to give Balderson a final push — and it's one the president hopes will result in a GOP win on Tuesday that would give Republicans more confidence in November.

Democrats have to flip 23 seats in order to win back control of the House, many of which are in suburban districts akin to Ohio's 12th District.

Most political handicappers give them a decent shot of doing so. The Cook Political Report, for example, rates more than a half-dozen GOP-held seats as likely or leaning Democrat this fall — and dozens more GOP seats as tossups.

Trump ripped into Democrats during his speech in Ohio, saying that if the party gets more power, it will lead to open borders. He praised Immigration and Customs Enforcement, suggesting Democrats would seek to disempower it as it battles the MS-13 group.

He also touted his trade policies and the growing economy. Trump has imposed tariffs on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries — instigating a broad trade battle with Beijing that has spooked businesses and farm groups.