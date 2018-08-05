Ocasio-Cortez: There's no district too red for us to flip

Democratic socialist congressional nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday declared that there is nowhere in the U.S. “too red” for progressive candidates to flip.

The 28-year-old, first-time candidate made the comment during her remarks at Netroots Nation, an annual progressive conference.

“There is no district too red for us to flip,” she said at the end of her speech, calling on supporters to “go home, [and] recommit ourselves” to electing progressive candidates.

Her comments come less than 100 days before midterms, as Democrats' hopes of a "blue wave" continues to build.

Ocasio-Cortez shocked the political world earlier this year with her primary upset against 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleySunday shows preview: Trump's attacks on Mueller probe ramp up Anti-Israel, pro-BDS candidates are the future in a radicalized Democratic Party Cuomo leads Nixon 2-to-1 in first poll of likely NY Dem primary voters MORE (D-N.Y.). In the weeks since, she has quickly risen as a progressive star with her platform focused on the working class.

Though she has faced some criticism from hesitant establishment Democrats, she has earned support from big progressive names like Sen.(I-Vt.).

In her speech Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez praised several other progressive candidates, and expressed optimism about their ability to attract voters in midterms.

"Something is happening in this nation,” she said. “Something is happening in this country. And we can embrace it. We can win on it."

She also spoke about the value of grassroots organizing and refusing corporate money, saying: “We're not going to beat big money with more big money. We're going to beat big money with big organizing.”