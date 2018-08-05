Trump Jr. backs Wyoming businessman in gubernatorial primary

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump fears his son may have inadvertently gotten into legal trouble: report Krystal Ball blasts Nazi comparisons by Trump Jr. Ex-CIA director hits Trump Jr. for comparing DNC to Nazis MORE on Sunday penned an op-ed backing a Wyoming businessman in an upcoming primary to replace outgoing Gov. Matt Mead (R).

Trump Jr. touted the qualification of Foster Friess, a businessman who is among roughly half a dozen Republicans seeking the nomination in an Aug. 21 primary. Trump Jr. praised Friess for his early support of President Trump Donald John TrumpPastor at Trump rally prays to shield Trump from 'jungle journalism' Bill Russell: Being criticized by Trump is the 'biggest compliment you can get' Salmon farmers in California fear Trump will destroy their industry MORE's 2016 campaign, noting that the businessman was a key donor.

"Foster stepped up when we needed him most and made a real difference in my father’s campaign, and for that I will always be grateful," Trump Jr. wrote in The Casper Star-Tribune.

He noted that Friess is a strong advocate of the Second Amendment and a staunch supporter of the president.

"Most importantly, he’s a successful businessman, not a career politician," Trump Jr. added.

Friess is considered among the front-runners for the Republican nomination, along with Wyoming Treasurer Mark Gordon.

Mead, a two-term governor, is unable to run for re-election due to term limits.

Trump Jr. is expected to be a visible presence on the campaign trail ahead of November's midterm elections. He appeared at a campaign rally with his father last month in Montana.

He is expected to campaign in races where Democratic senators up for reelection in states his father won in 2016, including Indiana, West Virginia and Missouri.