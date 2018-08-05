Gun rights group pulls endorsement for GOP candidate over criticism of 3D-printed guns

A gun-rights group in Connecticut has pulled its endorsement for a Republican candidate after she spoke out against 3D-printed guns.

Susan Hatfield (R) was previously endorsed by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) in her primary race for attorney general, Fox 61 News reported Sunday.

The CCDL, however, withdrew its endorsement on Thursday after Hatfield condemned 3D-printed firearms.

“While we still feel she would make a far better Attorney General than any of the other candidates in the race, we simply cannot endorse the recent comments she’s made,” the gun rights group said in a blog post.

The comments mentioned referred to Hatfield’s statement against “ghost guns” — firearms assembled from mail-order kits or manufactured with 3D printers.

“3D-printed firearms are not only unnecessary but will make our communities and state less safe,” Hatfield said in a statement to the local CT Mirror newspaper.

“Preventing 3D-printed firearms shouldn’t be a political issue and instead of politicians trying to divide us we should work together to find a way to stop criminals, gangs, and terrorist from getting the blueprints to print 3D-printed firearms,” she added.

Hatfield, who was a Trump delegate during the 2016 Republican National Convention, urged the president to reinstate the national ban on 3D-printed guns, the CT Mirror reported.

The CCDL said in its statement that it is up to candidates to “defend the 2nd Amendment in the face of political press from other candidates, or from media inquires.”

Hatfield defended her comments on Saturday, writing on her campaign’s Facebook page that she is and “will always remain a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment.”

“I share the concern that 3D guns will make our community less safe and put law enforcement officers in harm’s way,” Hatfield said. “I believe responsible gun owners, including most of the members of CCDL, share this view. The bottom line is that as attorney general I will put the safety of Connecticut residents first — always.”

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration and the group Defense Distributed to block a settlement that allows for blueprints for 3D-printed guns to be uploaded to the internet.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he is discussing the issue with the National Rifle Association and that selling blueprints for 3D printed guns to the public “doesn’t make much sense."