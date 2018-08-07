Trump urges voters to support Balderson on day of Ohio special election

President Trump Donald John TrumpLeBron James to produce documentary series 'Shut Up and Dribble' for Showtime Rosie O'Donnell leads anti-Trump Broadway sing-along at the White House Study warns of looming potential for runaway global warming MORE urged voters in Ohio to vote for Troy Balderson (R) in a special election Tuesday, as the GOP candidate faces a steep challenge from his Democratic opponent in the race.

Trump, as he often does, made the election a referendum on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

"His opponent, controlled by Nancy Pelosi, is weak on Crime, the Border, Military, Vets, your 2nd Amendment - and will end your Tax Cuts," Trump tweeted.

Ohio, vote today for Troy Balderson for Congress. His opponent, controlled by Nancy Pelosi, is weak on Crime, the Border, Military, Vets, your 2nd Amendment - and will end your Tax Cuts. Troy will be a great Congressman. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018

Trump hit Democrat Danny O'Connor on topics that he generally criticizes Democrats on, such as crime, immigration and the Second Amendment.

The president held a rally in support of Balderson in Ohio on Saturday, where the candidate also tied O’Connor to Pelosi.

"Worst of all, dishonest Danny O'Connor will vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker," Balderson said at the rally.

Recent polls show Balderson and O’Connor in a dead heat for the seat, which has been held by Republicans since 1982. Trump won the district by 11 points in 2016.

Democrats hope they can flip the seat in the special election as part of a “blue wave” in the upcoming midterm elections in November.