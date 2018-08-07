Trump sends text urging votes for Kobach on primary day

President Trump Donald John TrumpLeBron James to produce documentary series 'Shut Up and Dribble' for Showtime Rosie O'Donnell leads anti-Trump Broadway sing-along at the White House Study warns of looming potential for runaway global warming MORE sent a text to potential voters in Kansas supporting Kris Kobach for governor on Tuesday, primary day in the state, signaling he’s all-in for the candidate.

“This is President Trump,” the text read. “I need every Kansan to vote Kris Kobach for Governor. Strong on Crime, Border & Military! Polls close at 7p. Voting Info @ www.vote.gop”

Trump officially endorsed Kobach, Kansas's secretary of state, in a tweet on Monday, marking the first time the president has endorsed a candidate running against a Republican incumbent in a primary.

Incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer (R) has years of experience in the legislature, and some Republicans have expressed concerns about Kobach’s chances in the general election.

Former Kansas senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole came out in opposition to Kobach and support of Colyer on Monday.

Trump is spending more time campaigning for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections in November. Also on Tuesday, Trump encouraged voters over Twitter to choose Troy Balderson over Danny O’Connor in an Ohio special election.