Joe Biden records robocall for Democrat in Ohio special election

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report Obama to receive RFK Human Rights award The Hill's Morning Report — Trump optimistic about GOP’s midterm prospects as Republicans fret MORE is giving a boost to the Democrat running in Tuesday's special election for Ohio's 12th Congressional District, recording a robocall for Danny O’Connor.

“Ohioans need leaders like Danny, who will stand up for working families, protect critical services that help folks get ahead and work together to find common ground in Congress,” Biden says in the call, which was first reported by Politico.

He goes on to emphasize that an O’Connor victory would bring Democrats one step closer to taking control of the House.

O’Connor is facing off against Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson for a seat that has been in the GOP’s hands since 1983.won the district by 11 points in 2016.

Polls have O’Connor and Balderson neck and neck going into election day. The Cook Political Report rates the races as a “toss up.”

Biden, who had a 57 percent approval rating nationally according to a December CNN poll, could be an effective surrogate for the party in centrist districts across the country.

Republicans hope campaign appearances by Trump and Vice President Pence, who have frequently tried to tie O’Connor to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDem rep Tim Ryan: 'I have not ruled out' bid for Speaker Strong job growth drives home choice for voters this election Will Trump really shut down the government? MORE (D-Calif.), will help push their candidate over the finish line.