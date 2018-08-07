Montana GOP Senate hopeful touts Trump's support in new ad

Republican Matt Rosendale is tying himself closer to President Trump Donald John TrumpLeBron James to produce documentary series 'Shut Up and Dribble' for Showtime Rosie O'Donnell leads anti-Trump Broadway sing-along at the White House Study warns of looming potential for runaway global warming MORE, unveiling a new television ad on Tuesday that uses the president's own words to make the case against incumbent Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterThe Memo: Trump roars into rally season Press: Democrats leaning too far left? Senate confirms Trump's VA pick despite opposition from some Dems MORE (D-Mont.).

The 30-second ad spot features Trump speaking at a rally in Great Falls last month, and includes a clip of the president touting Rosendale as a "Montana fighter."

"A vote for Jon Tester is a vote for [Sen.] Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerStrong job growth drives home choice for voters this election Overnight Health Care: Anti-abortion group pushing red-state Dems to back Kavanaugh | Trump officials say ACLU should find deported parents | New rule requires hospitals to post prices online Anti-abortion group to launch tour pressing red-state Dems to vote for Kavanaugh MORE [D-N.Y.], [Rep.] Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDem rep Tim Ryan: 'I have not ruled out' bid for Speaker Strong job growth drives home choice for voters this election Will Trump really shut down the government? MORE [D-Calif.]," Trump says, referring to the Senate and House minority leaders, respectively. "Jon Tester, he signed up for the Democrats' radical immigration agenda."

Rosendale has sought to align himself closely with Trump, who won Montana in 2016 by a 20-point margin.

Tester is seeking a third term in the Senate. And while he's well-known in Montana, he could still face a difficult reelection bid, as Republicans seek to strengthen their majority in the Senate.

For his part, Tester has avoided criticizing Trump in the same vein as some of his Democratic colleagues.

In the first TV ad of his reelection bid earlier this year, he touted 13 of his bills that Trump had signed into law since taking office.