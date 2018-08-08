Michigan Dems elect state's first all-female statewide ticket for midterms

Michigan voters will see the state’s first all-female ticket in November after women won primary elections in two key races on Tuesday.

Gretchen Whitmer, a former state House minority leader, secured the Democratic nomination for governor and will face Attorney General Bill Schuette (R) in the race to replace term-limited Gov. Rick Snyder (R).

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitmer solidly defeated businessman Shri Thanedar and progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who had the backing of national progressives like Sen.(I-Vt.)

Meanwhile, incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowTrump-backed candidate wins Michigan GOP Senate primary Trump, 'blue wave' tested in Ohio: live results The Hill's Morning Report — Election Day drama for Trump MORE (D) will also be on the ballot in November after an uncontested primary.

The Michigan Democratic Party also selected two female nominees for statewide office at their convention in April — attorney Dana Nessel is the party’s choice for attorney general, and law professor Jocelyn Benson is the nominee for secretary of state.

It is still possible that Whitmer chooses a male running mate for lieutenant governor.

Female candidates also had victories in several other national and state primaries.

And former Michigan state Rep. Rashida Tlaib won the Democratic nomination to replace longtime Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersFive takeaways from Ohio's too-close-to-call special election Women poised to take charge in Dem majority Dem senator who replaced Franken on his future in Minnesota: 'It's complicated' MORE Jr. (D), who resigned over allegations of sexual harassment. Tlaib will become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress.

Voters nationwide have seen record numbers of female candidates, particularly in the Democratic Party, in what experts have said is a response to Donald Trump's presidency.