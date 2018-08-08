McCaskill corrects GOP 'Yale law grad' opponent over definition of truck

Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillMcCaskill, Hawley cruise to victory in Missouri primaries Trump, 'blue wave' tested in Ohio: live results Rand Paul meets with Gorbachev MORE (D-Mo.) fact checked her Republican opponent, state Attorney General Josh Hawley, jabbing him as a “Yale law grad” after he challenged her to a series of debates on the back of a trailer.

Hawley, who won the Republican nomination in the Senate race on Tuesday, wasted no time on Wednesday in challenging McCaskill to a debate.

“I set up a flatbed truck that we can take anywhere across the state. I’ll take it to any courthouse – or if necessary to any airport tarmac to meet your plane,” he said, referring to her use of a private plane for parts of a RV tour of Missouri.

.@clairecmc - I set up a flatbed truck that we can take anywhere across the state. I’ll take it to any courthouse – or if necessary to any airport tarmac to meet your plane. You name the time & the place. #MOSen pic.twitter.com/NSfgF9fbXY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 8, 2018

McCaskill hit back at Hawley later Wednesday, writing, “Note to Yale law grad: the thing you are standing on is a trailer. The picture below it is a flatbed truck.”

Hawley responded later by repeating his challenge for a debate, and knocking McCaskill's private plane use, which she has admitted to using during her RV campaign tour of the state over the summer.

Her plane use has already played a large role in negative ads against McCaskill this campaign cycle.

Note to Yale law grad: the thing you are standing on is a trailer. The picture below it is a flatbed truck. See you at our first debate! pic.twitter.com/w9Ib72fbQ4 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 8, 2018

.@clairecmc - P.S. The first thing is an RV. The second thing is the “damn plane.” You can take either to the debate. See you tomorrow! #MOSen pic.twitter.com/oQ3ksMt4M6 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 8, 2018

The Democratic senator had issued a statement earlier Wednesday saying the pair should hold a series of town halls ahead of the November Senate election.

McCaskill is facing a tough reelection bid in a state that President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Ohio's too-close-to-call special election Mar-a-Lago insiders provided input on VA policy, personnel decisions: report Trump claims victory as Balderson holds on to slim lead in Ohio MORE won by double-digits in the 2016 election. Hawley has earned praise from Trump, and tied to himself to the president during his campaign.