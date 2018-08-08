GOP senator: 'Real likelihood' Dems win the House 'by 10 or 12 more seats than they need'

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamNewsmax CEO introduces himself at Trump event as an 'enemy of the people' who supports president Graham tells Trump ending Mueller probe could hurt in midterms Here we go again with Russia sanctions that will do nothing MORE (R-S.C.) warned that Democrats could win back control of the House and pick up more seats than they need to hold the majority in the upcoming midterm elections.

“There’s a real likelihood that they not only win the House, but they win it by 10 or 12 more seats than they need,” Graham told The New York Times on Wednesday.

Graham said that while he was unsure if Democrats would win back the House — “in the era of Trump, things can change in 24 hours, for good or bad” — all Republicans in competitive districts should prepare for a difficult general election in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re bleeding among women and the enthusiasm factor for Democrats is worth 7 or 8 points, and sometimes more,” Graham told The Times.

“If I was a House guy in an R+10 or less seat I’d be getting on the phone and raising money and putting a sign on my dog,” he added.

Graham made the comments one day after Republicans faced a tough special election in Ohio's 12th Congressional District for a long GOP-held seat.

The seat, which President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Ohio's too-close-to-call special election Mar-a-Lago insiders provided input on VA policy, personnel decisions: report Trump claims victory as Balderson holds on to slim lead in Ohio MORE won by 11 points in 2016, was too close to call, alarming Republicans and giving a boost to Democrats as they seek to take back control of Congress in the midterms.

Democrats need to flip 23 seats in November’s elections to win back control of the House.