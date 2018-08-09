Poll: Kaine leads GOP's Stewart by 23 points in Va. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineGOP Senate candidate praised Virginia's decision to secede in 2017 speech: report Consultant to Virginia Senate candidate compared GOP establishment to 'house negro': report Lawmakers say North Korea shows Trump shouldn’t trust it MORE (D-Va.) leads his Republican challenger by more than 20 percentage points ahead of November’s election, according to a poll from Virginia Commonwealth University.

The survey, published Wednesday, shows that Kaine has a 23-point lead over GOP nominee Corey Stewart among likely voters.

The poll found that Kaine has the support of 88 percent of Democrats in the survey and leads Stewart by better than a 2-to-1 margin among independents polled who have determined how they will vote.

Stewart, meanwhile, had the support of 66 percent of Republican or Republican-leaning voters who participated in the survey, which was conducted from July 10-30 and surveyed 802 adults. The poll reports a margin of error of 3.59 percentage points for the sample of likely voters.

The poll also found that Kaine is winning “every key demographic category,” including female, male, minority and white respondents. Twenty percent of likely voters remain undecided, according to the poll.

Stewart has previously been accused of ties to white nationalists. In 2017, he also reportedly praised Virginia’s decision to secede from the United States at the onset of the Civil War. The Republican National Committee has not said whether it will support Stewart, who is backed by President Trump Donald John TrumpOhio county finds hundreds of uncounted votes in already too-close-to-call special election Nunes suggested at private fundraiser that GOP majority is needed to protect Trump Ex-Bush spokesman: Trump shouldn't talk in his 'loopy ways' to Mueller MORE.

Kaine has served in the Senate since 2013. He was also previously the governor of Virginia and served as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRecording reveals Nunes saying Rosenstein impeachment would complicate Kavanaugh confirmation Opinion: Top DOJ official discussed getting Steele back into FBI, Mueller probe Dems see wider path to House after tight Ohio race MORE’s vice presidential running mate.