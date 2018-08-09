Washington’s Dem governor invites Trump to come campaign for GOP candidates

Washington's Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted out an invitation for President Trump Donald John TrumpOhio county finds hundreds of uncounted votes in already too-close-to-call special election Nunes suggested at private fundraiser that GOP majority is needed to protect Trump Ex-Bush spokesman: Trump shouldn't talk in his 'loopy ways' to Mueller MORE to come to his state to campaign for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

The invite, sent through the Democrat's personal account, comes amid signs that Republicans could struggle in the state — in part as opposition to President Trump leads to higher enthusiasm among Democrats across the country.

President Trump recently visited Ohio ahead of a special election on Tuesday, in a rally that political analysts had said was intended to turn out Republican voters, but one they warned could also raise the risk of firing up Democrats. The race has yet to be called as provisional ballots are counted, though Republican candidate, Troy Balderson, was holding a narrow lead.

“.@realDonaldTrump the #waelex results last night were deeply concerning for Republicans. They need your help! Please come and campaign for them in WA this fall!” he said in the tweet.

The invitation comes after Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the highest-ranking GOP woman in leadership, on Tuesday prevailed in the state's nonpartisan “jungle primary,” capturing first place by only 525 votes in a district that Trump won by 13 points. The race was switched to “toss-up” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

Meanwhile, former Washington state Sen. Dino Rossi (R) advanced on Tuesday to the general election in Washington's 8th District, which is seen as a "toss-up" by The Cook Political Report.

Other Washington districts could come into play. The Cook Political Report, for example, moved Washington’s 3rd District, currently held by GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, to “lean Republican” from “likely Republican.” The district was won by Trump in 2016 by more than 7 points.