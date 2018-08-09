Man incorrectly turned away from polling location over MAGA hat

A man trying to vote in Kansas City, Mo., was incorrectly turned away from his polling location after showing up in one of President Trump Donald John TrumpOhio county finds hundreds of uncounted votes in already too-close-to-call special election Nunes suggested at private fundraiser that GOP majority is needed to protect Trump Ex-Bush spokesman: Trump shouldn't talk in his 'loopy ways' to Mueller MORE’s signature “Make American Great Again” campaign hats.

An election worker in Clay County told the prospective voter that he couldn’t wear his hat while voting inside the Northland Cathedral, The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday.

The man then reportedly became “upset” and “combative” before being escorted out by police, said Tiffany Ellison, director with the Clay County Election Board.

The man appealed to the Missouri secretary of state's office, however, which said he was legally allowed to wear the hat to the polling station because Trump was not up for a vote in the primary election.

It is a misdemeanor charge under Missouri law to wear political apparel within 25 feet of a polling location when it pertains to a specific candidate or issue on the ballot.

The secretary of state’s office assured the man that he violated no voting law, the Star reported.

“[The Clay County Election Board] called him to let him know he could go back up there. He thanked us and apologized for his behavior,” Ellison said.

Ellison told the newspaper that the man planned to return to the polling location to cast his vote.

The Kansas City Star reported that voters experienced a variety of problems with registrations and ballots during Tuesday’s primary election.

One man told the newspaper that some of the answers were already filled out on the second page of his ballot.