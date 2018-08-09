Kamala Harris tied with Bernie Sanders as betting favorite for 2020 Dems

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisElection Countdown: Takeaways from too-close-to-call Ohio special election | Trump endorsements cement power but come with risks | GOP leader's race now rated as 'toss-up' | Record numbers of women nominated | Latino candidates get prominent role in 2020 Latino candidates set to play most prominent role ever in presidential race Michigan race shows two parties on different trajectories MORE (D-Calif.) has surged into a tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMichigan county investigating ballot shortage in election Election Countdown: Takeaways from too-close-to-call Ohio special election | Trump endorsements cement power but come with risks | GOP leader's race now rated as 'toss-up' | Record numbers of women nominated | Latino candidates get prominent role in 2020 Maryland Dem asked if he identifies as socialist: 'Are you f---ing kidding me?' MORE (I-Vt.) as the betting favorite among potential Democratic candidates to win the 2020 presidential election.

Betting site Oddshark lists President Trump Donald John TrumpOhio county finds hundreds of uncounted votes in already too-close-to-call special election Nunes suggested at private fundraiser that GOP majority is needed to protect Trump Ex-Bush spokesman: Trump shouldn't talk in his 'loopy ways' to Mueller MORE as the runaway favorite to win in 2020, with betting odds of +140. However, Harris and Sanders each hold the second-best odds at +1,200, as of Aug. 7.

Sanders was previously the lone front-runner, and Harris had been tied with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection Countdown: Takeaways from too-close-to-call Ohio special election | Trump endorsements cement power but come with risks | GOP leader's race now rated as 'toss-up' | Record numbers of women nominated | Latino candidates get prominent role in 2020 Latino candidates set to play most prominent role ever in presidential race Joe Biden records robocall for Democrat in Ohio special election MORE for second-best odds.

Vice President Pence and Biden are now listed with third-best odds, at +1,400, followed by Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLatino candidates set to play most prominent role ever in presidential race Vulnerable Dems side with Warren in battle over consumer bureau Early polls favor Biden but Senate officials skeptical MORE (Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerLatino candidates set to play most prominent role ever in presidential race Early polls favor Biden but Senate officials skeptical GOP senator to Cory Booker: 'Get a grip' MORE (N.J.) at +2,000 each.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandLatino candidates set to play most prominent role ever in presidential race Dem senator: Abolishing ICE 'a terrible idea' DNC spokeswoman calls for reforming ICE, not abolishing it MORE (D-N.Y.) is listed at +2,500. The next Democrat on the list is former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaThe Hill's Morning Report — Election Day drama for Trump Michelle Obama announces week of action to register new voters Dan Rather blasts Trump for ‘racist’ criticism of LeBron James, Don Lemon MORE, at +4,000.

Harris told MSNBC in late June that she hasn't ruled out a presidential bid in 2020. The first-term senator has emerged as one of the most prominent voices among Democrats who oppose Trump’s policies and nominees.

Harris, Warren, Booker and Gillibrand are among those in the Senate who have attempted to distinguish themselves as potential 2020 candidates by speaking out against Trump on policy issues, in addition to opposing his Cabinet and Supreme Court nominees.

Oddschecker, a site that averages odds across different betting platforms, gives Harris the best odds to win the Democratic nomination, followed by Biden, who has emerged as the favored candidate among Democrats in a number of recent polls.

Some Senate officials have reservations about a Biden candidacy, and they point to the former vice president's age and his two failed presidential bids as reasons to doubt he would be successful.

Trump said in an interview with CBS News last month that he'd like to campaign against any of the potential Democratic candidates who have been floated, but called running against Biden "a dream."