Kobach’s lead in Kansas GOP primary shrinks due to mistake in vote totals

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s narrow lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the GOP primary race for governor shrunk on Thursday after officials discovered a mistake in voting totals.

Kobach’s lead has been sliced from 191 to 91 votes after officials noticed a discrepancy in Colyer's totals in Thomas County. Results remain unofficial, and the race is still too close to call.

The secretary of state’s website lists Kobach with 466 votes to Colyer’s 422 in Thomas County.

However, the Thomas County election results page shows Colyer with 522 votes to Kobach's 466.

Kansas elections director Bryan Caskey told The Associated Press that officials noticed the discrepancy during a routine post-election review of voting totals.

The primary has been closely watched, particularly after President Trump Donald John TrumpOhio county finds hundreds of uncounted votes in already too-close-to-call special election Nunes suggested at private fundraiser that GOP majority is needed to protect Trump Ex-Bush spokesman: Trump shouldn't talk in his 'loopy ways' to Mueller MORE backed Kobach over the incumbent Colyer.

Kobach said Wednesday he would not recuse himself from a recount in the race. Colyer is able to request a state-funded recount if the margin between the two candidates is less than 0.5 percentage points.

While Kobach is not required to recuse himself, the decision raised ethical questions among some election experts.

Trump weighed in to back Kobach just a day before the primary, leaving some Republicans worried that a Kobach victory could give Democrats an opening to win the governor's mansion in a traditionally red state.

Kobach's hard-line views on immigration and voting rights could potentially alienate more-centrist Republicans.

He was the vice chairman of Trump's since-disbanded commission to investigate unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election, which he said cost him the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRecording reveals Nunes saying Rosenstein impeachment would complicate Kavanaugh confirmation Opinion: Top DOJ official discussed getting Steele back into FBI, Mueller probe Dems see wider path to House after tight Ohio race MORE.