Trump campaign asks supporters to vote on logo for 'Space Force' gear

President Trump Donald John TrumpOhio county finds hundreds of uncounted votes in already too-close-to-call special election Nunes suggested at private fundraiser that GOP majority is needed to protect Trump Ex-Bush spokesman: Trump shouldn't talk in his 'loopy ways' to Mueller MORE’s campaign on Thursday latched onto the administration's formal announcement of a proposed “Space Force,” asking supporters to vote on a logo that will be displayed on merchandise.

An email from the campaign asks supporters to vote on one of six logos that will be emblazoned on future Trump campaign items. Users can pick a logo, then are prompted to make a donation to the Trump campaign.

Each of the six proposed logos includes the phrase "Space Force," except for one that states "Mars Awaits" even though the administration's proposal focuses on defense and not space exploration. One option also appears to be a repurposed version of the NASA logo.

The Department of Defense released a report on Thursday detailing the specifics on how it will carry out Trump's request to establish a Space Force by 2020.

Trump celebrated the announcement from his golf club in New Jersey, tweeting, "Space Force all the way!"

Vice President Pence spoke at the Pentagon on Thursday morning, where he detailed plans for the administration's proposal to set up a sixth military branch, which requires congressional approval.

"Our adversaries have transformed space into a war-fighting domain already, and the United States will not shrink from this challenge," Pence said.

"History proves that peace only comes through strength, and in the realm of outer space, the United States Space Force will be that strength in the years ahead," he added.

Trump has been fixated with the idea of a Space Force for months, bringing it up at a number of rallies and White House events throughout the year. Supporters at some recent campaign events have also broken out in "Space Force" chants at the mention of the concept.