Video shows GOP donor confronting Dem staffer on camera

The Kentucky Democratic Party posted a video on Thursday reportedly showing a Republican donor to Rep. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrConservative group pledges .5 million for 12 House GOP candidates Local news coverage focuses on negative impact of Trump tariffs Midterms will show voters are tired of taking back seat to Wall Street MORE (R-Ky.) confronting a party staffer outside a fundraiser for Barr.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Thursday that the donor, Louis Hillenmeyer, was hosting Barr at his home when the incident took place.

The video begins with an unidentified nearby man who is suggesting shooting or sending his dogs after the staffer.

The video then shows Hillenmeyer approaching the staffer, who is filming the interaction, and telling him to leave or he’ll “call the police.”

When the staffer doesn’t leave, Hillenmeyer says, “That’s fine, you can film if you want to,” as he grabs the camera.

“If you break that, it’s assault sir,” the unnamed staffer says.

“I don’t care, I will break it,” the donor replies. “I want you out of here.”

Hillenmeyer then lets go of the camera, and the staffer leaves.

A spokeswoman for Barr’s campaign declined to comment to the Herald Leader, deferring to Hillenmeyer.

The Herald Leader reported that Hillenmeyer served on Barr's exploratory committee when the lawmaker was first deciding to run for Congress, and has given at least $13,100 to Barr’s campaigns since 2010.

The donor also told the newspaper that the event was not a fundraiser, but a party where Barr was the special guest.

An invitation to the event obtained by the Herald Leader describes the event as a “fundraising reception.”

Hillenmeyer also told the newspaper that the Democratic staffer had a belligerent tone.

“I put my hand up on his camera because he was filming my guests and he made them uncomfortable,” Hillenmeyer said, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“It’s clear Andy is feeling the heat, but that’s no excuse for his supporters to harass and rough up one of our staffers,” Marisa McNee, the deputy executive director of the Kentucky Democratic Party, told the Herald-Leader.

McNee told the paper that the staffer, whom the party is declining to name, is a tracker who has been following Barr for three months.

Talking to The Hill, McNee said the party is currently discussing whether a police report should be filed over the incident, saying that decision is up to the tracker.

She also called on Barr and his staff to publicly respond to the incident.