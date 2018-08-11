Republicans pitch themselves for Trump ally's seat after suspending his reelection campaign

Two Republicans cast themselves as potential successors to embattled Rep. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsCongress should prohibit members from serving on company boards The Hill's Morning Report: Where the Mueller probe stands Bill would ban House members from serving on boards of publicly held companies MORE (R-N.Y.) after he announced he would suspend his reelection campaign Saturday while he faces insider trading charges.

New York businessman and former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw both tweeted out their candidacies that same day.

Paladino tweeted, “I’m all in! #NY27,” referring to the state's deeply red 27th Congressional District.

Mychajliw tweeted that he too is “all in.”

In an attached statement, Mychajliw said, “As a proud Republican and conservative supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpKavanaugh once said president would likely have to testify before grand jury if subpoenaed: report Twitter says InfoWars account will remain online despite violating its rules Melania Trump family immigration lawyer praises so-called 'chain migration' MORE, I cannot stand by and let this critical Congressional seat fall into the hands of a radical left wing candidate who will be a vote to impeach President Trump…that’s why I will work to earn the support of the county chairs for the Republican Nomination for the 27th Congressional District,” referencing Collins’ Democratic opponent Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray.

It is unclear how the two men intend to get their names on the ballot. While they could mount write-in campaigns, the filing deadline to appear on the ballot passed in April.

Collins, who insisted just days ago that he would be on the November ballot and seek reelection, reversed his statement suddenly Saturday morning.

“After extensive discussions with my family and my friends over the last few days, I have decided that it is in the best interests of the constituents of NY-27, the Republican Party and President Trump’s agenda for me to suspend my campaign for re-election to Congress,” Collins said in a statement.

Collins said he will serve out the rest of his term and “fight the meritless charges brought against me.”

The Justice Department charged Collins with securities fraud and lying to the FBI about helping tip off family members with nonpublic stock information to prevent losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments. Collins turned himself in to the FBI on Wednesday.

A grand jury indictment also charged Collins' son, Cameron Collins, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins's fiancée.