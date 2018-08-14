Former Teacher of the Year wins Connecticut primary

Jahana Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year, won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday to replace retiring Rep. Elizabeth Esty Elizabeth Henderson EstyStudents press Congress for action on guns We need more women in STEM — Aviation may be the key Esty won't run for reelection after harassment allegations against ex-staffer MORE (D-Conn.), defeating a party-backed candidate.

The Associated Press called the race with 44 percent of precincts in Connecticut's 5th District reporting. At the time Hayes was declared the winner, she had 59 percent of the vote compared to opponent Mary Glassman, who had been endorsed by the Connecticut Democratic Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Hayes goes on to win in November, she will become the first African-American Democrat from Connecticut to serve in Congress and would become the latest female candidate in a year being called the "Year of the woman."

Hayes will face former Meriden Mayor Manny Santos (R) in the fall after he emerged as the winner of the Republican primary on Tuesday.

Hayes, a first-time candidate and former high school social studies teacher, was honored in 2016 by former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaFalwell Jr.: Sessions and Rosenstein ‘deceived’ Trump into appointing them and should ‘rot’ in jail The Trump economy is destroying the Obama coalition Charlottesville and the failure of moral leadership MORE at the White House, where she received the National Teacher of the Year Award.

Esty announced in April that she would not run for reelection, after news reports detailed how it had reportedly taken her months to dismiss her former chief of staff, who had sexually harassed and threatened to kill a former colleague.

Her retirement cleared the way for a Democratic primary in Esty’s district. Glassman, who has worked in various roles at the state government level, immediately jumped into the race.

Meanwhile, Hayes – encouraged to run by Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyThe Hill's Morning Report — Signs of trouble for Republicans in House special election Dem senator defends social media platforms deleting content: 'Not the same as government censorship' Right ramps up battle with Facebook after Jones, Infowars pages are struck down MORE (D-Conn.) – entered the contest in May.

Hayes missed out on the state party’s endorsement at its May 14 convention. But she picked up the backing of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats embracing socialism is dangerous for America Senate Judiciary announces Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing Fearing ‘blue wave,’ drug, insurance companies build single-payer defense MORE (D-Calif.), a Democratic heavyweight and rumored 2020 presidential contender, as well as the Congressional Black Caucus PAC and the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Connecticut’s 5th District went for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: FBI fires Strzok after anti-Trump tweets | Trump signs defense bill with cyber war policy | Google under scrutiny over location data | Sinclair's troubles may just be beginning | Tech to ease health data access | Netflix CFO to step down Signs grow that Mueller is zeroing in on Roger Stone Omarosa claims president called Trump Jr. a 'f--- up' for releasing Trump Tower emails MORE by a 4-point margin in 2016. The last Republican to represent the district in the House was former Rep. Nancy Johnson (R-Conn.), who was ousted by Murphy in 2006.