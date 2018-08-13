Cruz challenger O'Rourke launching $1.27M TV ad buy focusing on 'positive' message

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNeo-Nazis hope to leverage Alex Jones controversies one year after Charlottesville violence Texas brewery makes 'Beto Beer' for Democratic Senate candidate Election Countdown: Takeaways from too-close-to-call Ohio special election | Trump endorsements cement power but come with risks | GOP leader's race now rated as 'toss-up' | Record numbers of women nominated | Latino candidates get prominent role in 2020 MORE’s (R-Texas) Democratic challenger is set to air his first television ads in the closely watched Senate race.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-Texas) campaign announced a $1.27 million media buy on Monday, using the money donated to his campaign after Cruz had launched attack ads against the three-term Congressman earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release noted that the TV ads would be “positive,” and would run in each of the state’s 20 media markets.

"Texans in all 254 counties of our state are proving that together, we will be the big, bold, confident answer to the small, petty, negative attacks that are coming our way," O’Rourke said in a release.

O’Rourke has pledged to refuse corporate PAC money in his campaign, and said in the release that the $1.27 million came from 39,000 contributions of an average of $32. The total raised exceeded the campaign's $1 million goal.

The Democrat has been one of the top fundraisers in this election cycle.

Recent polls have found O’Rourke within striking distance of Cruz, though the incumbent senator remains the favorite.

The Cook Political Report recently shifted Cruz’s seat from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.” Cruz last week asked Trump to come campaign for him in Texas.