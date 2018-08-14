Democrat Kim Schrier advances in Washington primary

Democrat Kim Schrier edged out fellow Democrat Jason Rittereiser in the House primary for Washington's 8th District on Monday as new vote totals widened her lead nearly a week after ballots were cast.

The Associated Press called the race Monday night. Updated returns showed Schrier, a pediatrician, carrying 18.73 percent of the vote to Ritterreiser's 18.06 percent. That amounts to about an 1,100-vote difference.

Schrier will compete against Republican Dino Rossi in November to replace retiring Rep. Dave Reichert David (Dave) George ReichertOvernight Energy: Koch backs bill opposing carbon taxes | Lawmakers look to Interior budget to block offshore drilling | EPA defends FOIA process More than 50 Dem House challengers outraise GOP incumbents Lawmakers aim to use spending bill to block offshore drilling MORE (R-Wash.).

Rossi did not face any serious GOP challengers in the primary and came in with a little over 43 percent of the vote. Schrier was largely considered the frontrunner on the Democratic side ahead of the primary.

In Washington's primaries, all candidates compete on the same ballot, regardless of party, and the top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

The race for Reichert's seat is expected to be competitive. The Cook Political Report rates the contest as a "toss up" and the district is among those Republicans are intent on defending.

As of their latest federal filings, Rossi leads Schrier in fundraising by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. But with other Democrats out of the race, Schrier could see a surge in cash as donors unite behind her as the party's nominee.

Also on Monday, Democrat Sarah Smith took second place in the primary to challenge Rep. Adam Smith David (Adam) Adam SmithIt’s a mistake to associate the Western canon with strictly conservative principles House easily passes 7B annual defense policy bill Overnight Defense: Trump tells veterans he will 'stand up for America' | McConnell, Ryan say Putin not welcome on Capitol Hill | Mattis tries to explain Trump's Iran tweet MORE (D-Wash.) in Washington's 9th District, setting up a race between two Democrats. Smith, who has represented the district since 1997, led his Democratic challenger in the primary by more than 31,000 votes.