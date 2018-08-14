Trump campaign files for arbitration against Omarosa over confidentiality breach

A Trump campaign official said in a statement it filed a claim with the American Arbitration Association in New York City against Manigault Newman "for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign."

ADVERTISEMENT The legal action ramps up the feud between Trump and his former adviser, who has engaged in a days-long media tour to promote her new book "Unhinged," in which she assails the president as a racist and an incompetent leader.

The book draws upon her time on Trumps' 2016 campaign and in the White House.

John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE Manigault Newman has also released secret audio recordings of Trump, White House chief of staffand Trump associates Katrina Pierson and Lynne Patton that she says back up explosive claims in her book.

Manigault Newman, who was fired from the White House in 2017, has admitted she signed a confidentiality agreement with Trump's 2016 campaign. She also claims she was offered $15,000 per month and a job with Trump's reelection campaign in exchange for signing a new non-disclosure agreement that guaranteed her silence.

She did not take the offer. Her book is set to be officially released on Tuesday.

Manigault Newman has caused a headache for the White House by making a series of explosive claims about Trump, including that he used the n-word on the set of "The Apprentice," which the president has denied.

Trump has sought to undercut Manigault Newman's credibility by attacking her and rebutting her claims. But by doing so, the president has drawn criticism for his scorched-earth approach.

The latest example came on Tuesday morning, when Trump called Manigault Newman, who was once the highest-ranking African-American in the White House, "that dog."

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” Trump tweeted.