Sanders wins Democratic Senate nomination in Vermont

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: States fight Trump on non-ObamaCare plans | Analysis looks into surprise medical bills | Left hits industry group working against single payer Overnight Energy: Trump Cabinet officials head west | Zinke says California fires are not 'a debate about climate change' | Perry tours North Dakota coal mine | EPA chief meets industry leaders in Iowa to discuss ethanol mandate Sen. Sanders blasts Zinke: Wildfires 'have everything to do with climate change' MORE (I-Vt.) shut out Folasade Adeluola in Vermont's Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday as he seeks a third term in office.

With 10 percent of precincts reporting, the Associated Press called the race, showing Sanders carrying 94 percent of the vote. It was not immediately clear which Republican he will face in the general election in November.

Sanders's win does not come as a surprise. The self-described democratic socialist won reelection in 2012 with about 71 percent of the vote. Before that, in 2006, he carried about 65 percent of the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sanders won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, he's widely expected to reject it. Doing so has become a regular move for the notably independent senator over the years.

He joined the Democratic Party in 2016 so that he could run in the New Hampshire presidential primary, but quickly dropped the membership after the contest.

Sanders eventually dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: FBI fires Strzok after anti-Trump tweets | Trump signs defense bill with cyber war policy | Google under scrutiny over location data | Sinclair's troubles may just be beginning | Tech to ease health data access | Netflix CFO to step down Signs grow that Mueller is zeroing in on Roger Stone Omarosa claims president called Trump Jr. a 'f--- up' for releasing Trump Tower emails MORE as the Democratic nominee. But he's maintained a high profile since then, doling out candidate endorsements and stumping for fellow progressives throughout the 2018 cycle.

Last Tuesday, only one of Sanders's endorsed candidates was successful in their respective primary elections. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed lost the Michigan gubernatorial primary and Brent Welder lost a House primary in Kansas, while fellow Kansan James Thompson secured a spot on the November ballot.

Sanders's involvement in the midterms has fueled speculation that he could be eyeing another presidential bid in 2020.