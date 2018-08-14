Somali-American Ilhan Omar wins Minnesota Dem primary

The nation's first Somali-American legislator, Ilhan Omar (D), won the Minnesota Democratic primary on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the race for Omar with 93 percent of precincts reporting. She won 48 percent of the vote.

Omar and Michigan Democratic nominee Rashida Tlaib are aiming to become the first Muslim-American women to serve in Congress.

The Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party had endorsed her candidacy.

Omar beat out five other Democratic contenders for the seat in Minnesota's 5th congressional district, which was vacated by Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), who won his Democratic primary for Minnesota attorney general.

She will go head-to-head with Republican nominee Jennifer Zielinski in November.