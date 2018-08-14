Pawlenty loses comeback bid in Minnesota

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R) failed on Tuesday in his comeback bid for a third term, as state Republicans chose Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson (R) as their nominee to replace the state's term-limited governor.

With 68 percent of precincts reporting, Johnson was projected as the winner by The Associated Press with 53 percent of the vote compared to Pawlenty's 44 percent.

The Republican primary became unexpectedly contested in the final weeks before voters headed to the polls.

Pawlenty distanced himself from then-candidate Trump after the Access Hollywood tape came out in October 2016, something Johnson used as a centerpiece of one of his most heavily-run advertisements.

In a debate earlier this month , Pawlenty said his rescinded endorsement came after he had voted for Trump by absentee ballot. He accused Johnson of calling Trump a "jackass."

"President Trump was a jackass until he became your hero," Pawlenty told Johnson.

"I supported him," Johnson shot back. "You told people not to vote for him."

The race was former Gov. Pawlenty's first contest since 2012, when he briefly ran for the Republican presidential nomination. That year, he finished third in the Iowa straw poll, a disappointing finish behind conservative front-runners.

He ended his presidential bid about a month later, after running short of campaign cash.

Walz, who represents an exurban and rural district along the state's southern border with Iowa, outlasted state Rep. Erin Murphy (D), who had won the party's official endorsement earlier this year.

With 71 percent of precincts reporting, Walz led Murphy 43 percent to 33 percent. Attorney General Lori Swanson (D) finished in a distant third place.